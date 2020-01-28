Pollard signs with Northamptonshire for part of T20 Blast

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard will join Northamptonshire for this summer's T20 Blast and feature in eight games through the middle stages of the tournament. Pollard will be available from June 5 against Durham, which will be the club's first home game.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has represented Somerset before in 2010 and 2011, and has played a staggering 499 T20 matches during his career. His stint at Northamptonshire is currently subject to a no-objection certificate from the Cricket West Indies.

"Visa criteria permit, I see this as a wonderful opportunity to be back in England again playing in the action-packed Vitality Blast tournament," Pollard said on Tuesday (January 28). "I want to thank Northants for welcoming me to their group of exciting players. I know they have some amazing fans and I look forward to entertaining them and bringing more success to the club.

