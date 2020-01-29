West Indies slipped from a position of strength to a two-wicket defeat to New Zealand in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa.

After having New Zealand on the verge of elimination of 153 for 8, needing 239 to win, Joey Field and Kristian Clarke, number nine and 10, respectively, the West Indies were upended by an unbeaten 86-run ninth-wicket stand that knocked them out of the tournament.

Opting to bat, the West Indies lost two wickets inside the first 10 overs for 32 runs. However, Kevlon Anderson (33) and Kirk McKenzie posted a stand of 78 runs. That was followed by a 73-run fourth-wicket stand between McKenzie and Antonio Morris (31) set up the West Indies total.

