Red Force batting boosted by Ramdin return

Denesh Ramdin returns to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for the fourth and fifth rounds of the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day tournament.



The 34-year-old will bolster the batting lineup which failed in the 219-run defeat by the Guyana Jaguars in round three. Trinidad and Tobago will be on the road against the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride before returning home.

Full squad at Red Force

