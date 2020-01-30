SKERRITT APPOINTED TO MCC WORLD CRICKET COMMITTEE

St.John’s, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has been appointed to the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) World Cricket Committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the most important issues in the game and acts as an independent voice in world cricket.

Skerritt joins England’s All-time leading run scorer Alistair Cook as new members after former West Indies fast bowler and current commentator Ian Bishop, and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan stood down from the committee.

Mike Gatting, current MCC President and former England captain said, “We have been keen for some time to appoint a new representative from the West Indies and I am delighted that Ricky will be joining us. His knowledge of the game from a West Indian perspective will be invaluable, and his work outside of the sport will also be advantageous to the committee.”

President Skerritt commented, “Serving world cricket on such an important MCC committee, among such legendary former cricketers, is both a privilege and an honour. I will do all I can to ensure that my West Indies based perspective will always add value to the work of the MCC.”

CWI President Skerritt also serves world cricket as a member of the Board of the International Cricket Council (ICC), where he was recently appointed to the special Working Group on Governance, set out to consider the future governance structure of the ICC.

