Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell and Fabien Allen return to West Indies ODI squad for Sri Lanka ST JOHN’S, Antigua –Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) selection panel today named the 15-member squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) Series against Sri Lanka. The squad will depart the Caribbean on Saturday and will have a pre-series camp in Colombo before they face the hosts in three ODIs. Darren Bravo, the experienced left-hander, has been recalled to the squad along with Rovman Powell, the dynamic allrounder and Fabien Allen, the spin bowling allrounder, who has recovered from the leg injury he sustained in India late last year. Left-handed batsmen Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer have been omitted from the squad which played the recent Colonial Medical Insurance ODI series against Ireland after failing to attain the new minimum standard fitness requirements in recent fitness assessments.

Commenting on the squad and looking ahead to the tour, Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Selector said: “I look forward to the team building on its recent performances against Afghanistan and India in the subcontinent and against Ireland at home – playing consistent, smart cricket to win the series. Sri Lanka are a very good team in their own conditions. I do not expect it to be easy but our team has shown that it is very capable. These are the series we will have to win in order to move up the rankings.

“Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell owe their recall to their outstanding performance in the Colonial Medical Super50 tournament. Bravo brings good form, a renewed appetite for runs and lots of experience which will benefit the team tremendously. Powell who is back from injury, will add batting firepower to the lineup, increase the team’s bowling options and strengthen the fielding unit.

Harper added: “Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer missed out due to the fact that they came up short in the fitness test. They will be missed, Lewis was the team’s best batsman in the recent Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series against Ireland where he batted with great composure and proved the bedrock for the team’s Series win. Hetmyer appeared to be getting his act together and was an integral part of the team’s batting group.”

The matches will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club; the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota; and the Pallakele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The ODIs will be followed by two T20 International in Kandy. The squad for the T20Is will be named at a later date.

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain)

Shai Hope (vice captain)

Fabian Allen

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Keemo Paul

Nicholas Pooran

Rovman Powell

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh

MATCH SCHEDULE

February 17 – warm-up at P Sara Oval

February 20 – warm-up vs SLC President’s XI – CMCG, Katunayake

February 22 – 1st ODI at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

February 26 – 2nd ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

March 1 – 3rd ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

March 4 – 1st T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Match 6 – 2nd T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

0 comments