Taylor, who has 747 points, to lead the Australian pair of Alyssa Healy (736) and Ellyse Perry (734), is the only West Indian woman in the top 10 of the batting rankings.

The next best West Indies Women in the rankings are Deandra Dottin who is ranked 30th despite being out for several months after undergoing surgery and rehabilitation and Hayley Matthews who is ranked 32nd.

Taylor lies second in the allrounder rankings. Her 410 ranking points sees her trailing Perry’s 519 points. Matthews and Dottin are 17th and 18th, respectively. She is ranked 19th among ODI bowlers.

