Fitness standards key for WI selection

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has pointed out that fitness standards will be crucial when it comes to selection of players for the West Indies Test, One Day International and T20 International teams.

On Monday, CWI announced that left-handed batsmen Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer will miss the tour of Sri Lanka after failing to reach the new minimum standard fitness requirements in recent fitness assessments.

During a telephone interview, on Monday, Grave mentioned, “In our strength and conditioning policy, they’re tested twice every year. Obviously, players will be re-tested if they fail.

