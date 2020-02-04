Joseph Reds Perreira: Hetmyer, Lewis exclusion should send warning

Veteran cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira says the exclusion of Shimron Hetmeyer and Evin Lewis from the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka later this month should send a strong warning to the two young batsmen that fitness is a key aspect in the life of a professional cricketer.

Hetmeyer and Lewis were omitted from the team which was announced yesterday after failing to attain the new minimum standard fitness. The two left-handed batsmen have had contrasting forms at the crease in their recent ODIs.

Hetmeyer, 23, accumulated just 194 runs, including one century in his last five ODIs, while the 28-year-old Lewis scored 259 runs and a century in a similar number of matches. In his last three ODI matches against Ireland last month, the dashing left-handed opener had scores of 99 not out, seven and 102.

