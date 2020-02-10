It is normal for players who are not turning out for the West Indies to return to their franchises when a regional competition is on, but that did not happen yesterday with Shimron Hetmyer and the Guyana Jaguars who began their contest with the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.

Hetmyer had been dropped by the Windies ahead of an away series against Bangladesh after failing a fitness test and was expected to take his place with the Jaguars on Thursday.

However, according to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Hetmyer did not follow the protocol associated with contracted players not on West Indies duties ahead of the game.

“Players who are not on West Indies duties but are contracted to the West Indies are supposed to report to their franchise,” GCB Secretary Anand Sanasie was reported as saying.

