“We are going to win the World Cup and there are no two ways about it. We have to go into the World Cup wanting to win and having that mindset — you cannot think that some team is better than us,” he said.

Speaking to Gulf News during an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Zurich Cricket Sixes tournament, organised by Zurich in the Middle East at the Sevens Stadium on Friday, Russell felt the West Indies will be a power again. “A lot needs to be still done. We are looking towards ourselves and trying to bring back the old days of winning series and winning the fans again. This won’t happen overnight and we all have to make sure that whatever tournament we take part, we do our best that we can.”

