Hetmyer in Guyana Jaguars squad for fifth round clash

Batsman Shimron Hetmyer has been included in Guyana Jaguars squad for the fifth round West Indies Four-day Championship clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes, starting Thursday (February 13) in St. George’s, Grenada.

The squad departed Guyana on Monday, but without Hetmyer, who is expected to travel on Tuesday. It is understood the left-hander had some issues with a particular travel document.

Hetmyer, who was overlooked for the West Indies upcoming ODI Series against Sri Lanka for failing to meet the new minimum fitness standard outlined by Cricket West Indies, has replaced wicketkeeper/batsman Tevin Imlach in the Jaguars set-up.

