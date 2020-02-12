Taylor lands three year deal with Gloucestershire

Jamaica and West Indies pacer Jerome Taylor has signed a 3 year deal with English County club Gloucestershire. 35 year old Taylor will be available for the west country side in all formats in 2020.

Gloucestershire will be the his fourth county, having previously played for Leicestershire, Sussex and Somerset.



Taylor will initially join Gloucestershire as a Kolpak player, with the possibility of becoming an overseas player at a later date, depending on the impact Brexit has on the Kolpak ruling. Gloucestershire’s head coach Richard Dawson described Taylor as an exciting player noting he will add pace and international experience to their bowling attack.

