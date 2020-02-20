CHEMAR HOLDER FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS IN WEST INDIES CHAMPIONSHIP

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Fast bowling is hard, thankless work and it appeared that it had become near-extinct in the West Indies Championship over the last two decades.

Slow, low pitches and a general need to increase over-rates meant that spin bowling became en vogue and the slow bowlers proliferated the top echelons of the bowling aggregates in the Championship during the period.

A strong call from Cricket West Indies officials and West Indies coaches for generally more helpful pitches has seen fast bowling make a welcomed return to the Championship.

Six of the 10 bowlers at the halfway stage of the Championship this season are pacers, headed by Chemar Holder of current leaders Barbados Pride.

