ROSTON ON THE BALL AS WEST INDIES WIN WARM-UP IN SRI LANKA

Roston Chase is a man in great form as West Indies prepare to face Sri Lanka in the One-Day International Series. The allrounder struck a century, took two wickets and held a brilliant caught and bowl, as West Indies warmed up for the opening One-Day International with a dominant six-wicket victory over the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI on Thursday.

Playing in their final pre-series contest at Chilaw Marians Cricket Club Ground in Katunayake, the visitors easily chased down their target of 277 for just four wickets with 21 balls to spare, thanks to Chase’s 136 off 113 balls.

Opener Shai Hope hit a typically composed 85 off 102 balls while Sunil Ambris saw West Indies over the line with an unbeaten 34 from 44 balls.

The President’s XI had earlier posted 276-8 off their 50 overs. Wicket-keeper Minod Bhanuka made a top score of 69 from 88 balls and Ramesh Mendis, played well with a near run-a-ball unbeaten 64.

