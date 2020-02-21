Ramdin accuses selectors of being disrespectful

Axed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin has blasted the team’s selectors and has gone as far as accusing coach Mervyn Dillon of not wanting him around.

In an interview on the Mason & Guest radio show yesterday, the former West Indies captain said the disrespect of senior players by the selectors and the uncertainty team members were feeling were affecting morale.

The veteran cricketer, who chairman of selectors Tony Gray said had been omitted from the 13-man squad for the sixth and seventh rounds of the tournament because of a lack of form, added that there was a serious problem in communication between players and management.

“They’re not respecting our senior players…They are doing their own thing, basically,” the former Red Force skipper said, adding that he was not the only experienced player who has been overlooked.

