Star-studded teams announced ahead of Fridays Golden Republic T20 Bash

IT will be a clash of two star-studded teams this Friday when the Golden Republic T20 Bash bowls off at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as the Hetmyer Hurricanes and Rutherford Renegades lock horns under lights.

In addition to captains Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer, a number of players with international experience who have also been top performers in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), were named yesterday as part of the anniversary celebrations event.

The Hurricanes will have as their overseas player, Trinidad and Tobago/West Indies dynamic opener Lendl Simmons, along with former West Indies T20 all-rounder Christopher Barnwell, current West Indies U-19 World Cup 2020 players Kevlon Anderson and Ashmead Nedd, breakout rookie pacer Nial Smith and others.

Rutherford, a brilliant T20 player, will have the services of West Indies opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, West Indies B captain Anthony Bramble, Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson, Jags all-rounder and Barbados Tridents Raymon Reifer.

