Call for Regional U-23 competition

Director of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and chairman of the Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence Roland Butcher, has issued a call to the governments of the region to come together and assist Cricket West Indies (CWI) in having a Regional Under 23 tournament.

He made the plea while speaking at a press conference at Kensington Oval this afternoon to launch the commencement of its Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence Under-23 cohort.

As part of the initiative, 26 cricketers between the ages of 19 and 23 will undergo training sessions at the Oval from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each Saturday under the guidance of BCA’s head coach Dexter Toppin and former Barbados and West Indies players’ Corey Collymore and Ryan Hinds.

Butcher said a Regional Under 23 tournament held alongside the West Indies Championship was imperative to stop the region from losing a significant number of young cricketers who are over the age of 19.

