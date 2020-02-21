Fit WINDIES set to wrestle Sri Lanka for 8th in rankings

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

After completing two practice matches, in which they shared the spoils with the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, Kieron Pollard and the West Indies now look to tackle Sri Lanka in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting in Colombo this weekend. The West Indies, who are coming off a series sweep of Ireland in the Caribbean, has been presented with the opportunity to leapfrog the Sri Lankans, who currently lie a single point ahead of them on 80 points, in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

The last time the West Indies faced Sri Lanka outside of an ICC hosted competition, was in the Zimbabwe Tri-Series in 2016. The most recent bilateral ODI contest between the two teams was over four (4) years ago, back in 2015, on the subcontinent, where the hosts swept the then, Holder-led WINDIES 3-0.

To contest the series, the West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Darren Bravo, all-rounders Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, and Rovman Powell. Holder returns after what Cricket West Indies (CWI) described as “much-needed rest”. As both Bravo and Powell have earned recalls after impressing in the regional 50-over competition. While Allen regains his place immediately after recovering from the injury which ruled him out of the last two tours.

Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Khary Pierre are all missing from the squad that defeated Ireland in the West Indies. While Pierre seems to have missed out due to form, the omissions of Lewis and Hetmyer comes on the back of the duo failing CWI’s fitness test. That is regardless of Lewis averaging 45.86 in eight (8) ODI innings since Phil Simmons took charge of the West Indies team; 65% of those runs coming in his last series, where Lewis averaged 104.

The full squad, to be led by Kieron Pollard reads; Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Without the services of Lewis, who happened to score 33% of the West Indies’ 625 runs against Ireland, the visitors will be hoping to see Shai Hope return to his usual prolific self, away from home. Hope, who had a miserable series in front of the stumps last time out with 44 runs in 3 innings, will be leaning on his away average of 62.84 to shepherd young Brandon King, who many expect to partner Hope at the top of the order.

King has, so far, failed to make his mark since his debut against Afghanistan last November. One would though hope that the void created by Lewis’ absence at the top of the innings is the spark the Jamaican needs to kick-start his international career.

The first game of the three-match series gets underway at 12:15 am Eastern Caribbean time on Saturday morning at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground. Since 2006, the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground has been slated to host ten (10) games. However, due to rain, six (6) of the scheduled games have been abandoned, canceled, or ended in no results. There has been a solitary game played at the venue in the last three years, which saw the team batting first coming out victorious.

Predicted XI: Hope (wk), King, Bravo, Chase, Pooran, Pollard (c), Holder, Paul, Joseph, Cottrell, Walsh Jr.

Sri Lanka v West Indies Series Schedule:

1st ODI, February 22nd, 12:30 am ECT / Feb 21st 11:30 pm Jamaica time, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

2nd ODI, Wed February 26th, 5 am ECT / 4 am Jamaica time, at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

3rd ODI, Sun Mar 1st, 5 am ECT / 4 am Jamaica time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

0 comments