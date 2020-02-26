Change to timings for Red Force and Volcanoes eighth-round clash

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies advised on Tuesday that the eighth-round match between hosts Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Windward Islands Volcanoes from March 12 to 15 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will now be played as a daytime contest using red balls.

The match is no longer a day/night contest because of an issue with the lighting at the BLCA and play on each day is now scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The West Indies Championship resumes on Thursday with the sixth round of matches following a one-week break.

Barbados Pride led the standings at the halfway stage of the Championship with 84.2 points – 23.4 clear of nearest rivals and five-time defending champions, Guyana Jaguars.

