WEST INDIES FALL TO PAKISTAN

West Indies suffered an upset against Pakistan as they went under by eight wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match on Wednesday night at the Munaka Oval in Canberra. Batting first on a good pitch, the 2016 champions lost three early wickets and never quite recovered enough to post a big target.

West Indies are now in third position in Group B on two points from two matches, while Pakistan earned their first points in their first match – and are second to England, who beat Thailand earlier in the day at the same venue.

MATCH SCORES: West Indies 124-7 off 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 43, Shemaine Campbelle 43) Pakistan 127-2 off 18.2 off overs (Bismah Maroof 38 not out, Javeria Khan 35)

Read more at WINDIES Cricket

0 comments