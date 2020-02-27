Sri Lanka dominate West Indies and seal series in second ODI

Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando dovetailed beautifully through the middle overs, producing an effortless 239-run third-wicket partnership that became the bedrock of Sri Lanka's 345 for 8, and by extension, their series-sealing 161-run victory over West Indies. Mendis hit a run-a-ball 119 and Fernando made 127 off 123 deliveries, as they punished West Indies' indiscipline with the ball and sloppiness in the field, rescuing Sri Lanka from a scoreline of 9 for 2 in the third over.

Although the surface clearly suited batting, and a stiff wind across the ground made things difficult for bowlers, a target of 346 was always going to be daunting. And West Indies never really had the measure of this chase. There was a mildly positive 64-run opening stand, as well as a customary Shai Hope fifty, but at no stage did they manage to put Sri Lanka under pressure.

What will especially lift the hosts is that it was their wristspinners that sewed this game up - Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan taking three wickets apiece through the middle overs to send West Indies into a nosedive. Sandakan claimed the final wicket in the 40th over to finish with figures of 3 for 57. Hasaranga was more impressive, returning 3 for 30 from his 10. Each of his wickets came via the googly, which West Indies' batsmen repeatedly failed to pick.

