WEST INDIES WOMEN SEMI-FINAL HOPES END AFTER DEFEAT TO ENGLAND WOMEN SYDNEY, Australia- The West Indies Women suffered a 46-run defeat to England Women in their third Group B match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Showground in Sydney. Needing a victory in this match to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the semifinals, the team looked energized and agile while fielding first. England won the toss and elected to bat first, but Shakera Selman had other ideas how to get the West Indies on top of the match. In the first over, Selman had Tammy Beaumont trapped Leg Before Wicket for a duck, then was involved in a spectacular catch to get rid of the dangerous Danni Wyatt and effected the runout of England captain Heather Knight. By the fourteenth over, England were 90/3, but the English batters pulled it back in the last five overs, with 46 runs coming from them.

England finished their 20 overs on 143/5, Nat Sciver top-scored with 57 followed by Danni Wyatt with 29. Shakera Selman and Anisa Mohammed both took 1/23 from their respective four overs.

Deandra Dottin opened the batting for the first time in the tournament with Hayley Matthews and though the pair started shakily, Dottin settled into a rhythm but playing across the line, guided the ball straight into the hands of Nat Sciver off Sophie Ecclestone for 9. Captain Stafanie Taylor strode in to steady and rebuild the innings, she bided her time at the crease with the slow and low bowling from England.

After smashing two boundaries and some quick running between the wickets, on 15 from 18 deliveries, Stafanie had to retire hurt after suffering a groin strain. She had to be stretchered off and could not return to bat. This started the capitulation of West Indies wickets, as only LeeAnn Kirby with 20, Britney Cooper with 15 and Aaliyah Alleyne with 10 reached double figures.

West Indies Women all out for 97 in 17.1 overs, Kirby top-scored with 20 followed by Cooper with 15 and Taylor 15. Sophie Ecclestone was the best bowler for England, finishing with figures of 3.1-7-3, followed by Sarah Glenn with 4-16-2.

The West Indies play their final Group B match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against South Africa on Tuesday also at the Sydney Showground in Sydney.

