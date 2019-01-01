Roach tops Cottoy hundred to spark Pride victory over Volcanoes ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Kemar Roach defied a maiden hundred from Keron Cottoy to lead the demolition of the Windward Islands Volcanoes batting and front-runners Barbados Pride extended their lead at the top of the table with a 127-run win in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship on Sunday. The West Indies pacer drew on all of his experience to undermine the Volcanoes batting with 6-84 from 19 overs, but a defiant, undefeated 103 from Cottoy took a bit of shine off the result for the Pride on the final day of sixth-round matches in the Championship. At the same time, Rahkeem Cornwall followed up a career-best spell with a valuable knock, as Leeward Islands Hurricanes played out a tense draw with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force.

Pride (417 & 239-4 dec) beat Volcanoes (258 & 271) by 127 runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

Cottoy, batting at seven, square drove Roach through backward point for his 12th boundary to reach his landmark from 115 balls in a shade over 2-1/2 hours of batting, but his innings exemplified being too little too late.

There was little stability from the rest of the batting, except Alick Athanaze made 33 and Ryan John added 28. Pacer Keon Harding supported Roach in the demolition with 3-65 from 16 overs.

Harding formalised the result about 20 minutes before the scheduled tea break, when he bowled Josh Thomas for 15, spectacularly extracting the tail-ender’s middle-stump to give the Pride their fifth successive win of the season.

Pride also became the first side in domestic West Indies first-class matches to achieve the maximum 24 points, since the introduction of bonus batting, bowling and pace bowling points in the Professional Cricket League era of the Championship.

It carried them to a total 108.2 points for the season – taking them 29.2 clear of nearest rivals and five-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars. Volcanoes are now fourth on 56.8 – 4.4 behind Jamaica Scorpions.

The start of play was delayed by 35 minutes because of wet conditions caused by rain just prior to the scheduled start, but this failed to deter the Pride.

Volcanoes, resuming from their overnight total of 73 for three, suffered a huge setback, when long-serving left-handed opener Devon Smith, the linchpin of their batting, was lbw to the fifth ball of the day from Roach without addition to his overnight 16.

With their captain Kavem Hodge and the experienced Andre Fletcher dismissed the previous evening, this left plenty of work for the rest of the Volcanoes batting to save the match and only Cottoy could adequately rise to the challenge.

Pride all-rounder Kyle Mayers was named Player of the Match.

Scoreboard

Match points: Pride 12, Volcanoes 0

First innings batting bonus points: Pride 5 (maximum achieved), Volcanoes 2 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Pride 3 (maximum achieved), Volcanoes 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling bonus points: Pride 4 (maximum achieved), Volcanoes 1.8 (completed)

Total points: Pride 24, Volcanoes 6.8

Red Force (287 & 155) drew with Hurricanes (251) & 183-9 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts

Chasing 192 to win, Hurricanes ran into trouble early on 46 for three, and they suffered a further setback when experienced batsman Devon Thomas was forced to retire hurt with the total on 57 for three.

Hurricanes captain Jahmar Hamilton dominated a stand of 44 for the fourth wicket with Warde before he was dismissed with 91 needed.

Cornwall entered and led the way with 48 and Terance Warde made 27 in a 65-run fifth-wicket stand that appeared to put Hurricanes on back course for victory.

But left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 4-40 from 23 overs and leg-spinner Imran Khan captured 3-44 from 15 overs to ruin the Hurricanes run chase.

The result meant that Red Force are fifth on 54.8 points and Hurricanes are last on 40.4.

Hurricanes crumbled from 166 for four, losing five wickets for 17 in the space of 35 balls before giving up the chase.

Cornwall had earlier finished with 8-51 from 29.3 overs to finish with match figures of 10-125 and wreck the Red Force second innings, after they resumed from their overnight total of 94 for six.

Overnight batsman Joshua da Silva added 34 to his overnight score to end with the top score of 79 not out.

Cornwall was named Player of the Match.

Scoreboard

