STAFANIE TAYLOR RULED OUT OF FINAL GROUP B MATCH AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA

SYDNEY, Australia- Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the West Indies Women final Group B match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against South Africa on Tuesday March 3 at the Sydney Showground in Sydney.

Taylor suffered a right-side groin strain which forced her to retire hurt in the West Indies Women’s match against England at the Sydney Showground on Sunday night.

No replacement player has been requested and Taylor will stay with the West Indies team to travel home together to the Caribbean at the end of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

