HOPE VS SRI LANKA: I FELT I HADNT SCORED ENOUGH

The West Indies batsman wants more runs and more wins.

He made the frank disclosure on Sunday night after the team went down by just six runs in another nailbiter to Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the central town Kandy. It was the second close finish to the three-match series, following the one-wicket heart-breaking defeat in the opening match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in the capital city, Colombo.

In the first match, Hope top-scored with 115. In the last, he was again the leading man with 72. In between, he made 51 in the second contest. That’s a total of 238 runs at the impressive average of 79.3 runs per innings. He kept wicket for all 150 overs Sri Lanka batted and also held eight catches behind the stumps. He batted most of every innings, so he was on the field more than any other player in the series. However, in his eyes, there is still a burning desire to do more.

“I feel like I haven’t scored enough runs! I’m just trying to do my job for the team. My job is to bat long and score runs and it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get the wins in this series. They say there’s a learning curve for everything, so hopefully, we can learn from this as quickly as possible and move on from there,” Hope said.

Read more at WINDIES Cricket

11 comments