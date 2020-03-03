Barbados Pride sit on top

Following their fifth straight victory, the Barbados Pride extended their lead at the top of the Regional Four-Day Championship after the conclusion of the sixth round of matches over the weekend.

The leaders further strengthened their chances of clinching their maiden first-class title in the professional era by extending their lead over the Guyana Jaguars, following their crushing 127-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes at Kensington Oval.

Pride sits on top the six-team standings on 108.2 points, with the Jaguars second on 79 points.

Five-time reigning champions, Jaguars, created space between themselves and the chasing Jamaica Scorpions following their handsome victory.

