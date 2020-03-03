Main

feeds RSS Atom

Barbados Pride sit on top

Wed, Mar 4, '20

 

Media Watch

Following their fifth straight victory, the Barbados Pride extended their lead at the top of the Regional Four-Day Championship after the conclusion of the sixth round of matches over the weekend.

The leaders further strengthened their chances of clinching their maiden first-class title in the professional era by extending their lead over the Guyana Jaguars, following their crushing 127-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes at Kensington Oval.

Pride sits on top the six-team standings on 108.2 points, with the Jaguars second on 79 points.

Five-time reigning champions, Jaguars, created space between themselves and the chasing Jamaica Scorpions following their handsome victory.

Read more at Barbados Today

comments 0 comments