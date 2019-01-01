Thomas takes five after WI flex batting muscle

Lendl Simmons batted through the innings, while Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard clobbered Sri Lanka through the middle overs to propel West Indies to a commanding score in Pallekele. Despite a half-century from Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka couldn't get close - they lost five wickets, all to Oshane Thomas inside the Powerplay. And although Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga did their best to revive the innings, Sri Lanka had lost too much ground against the new ball.

West Indies had an intimidating score on the board, but still there was bowling to be done, and Oshane Thomas settled this match inside the first five overs. It wasn't the most accurate spell. All up Thomas bowled seven wides. But it was fast and it was hostile, and even on a decent batting track, Sri Lanka's batsmen (aside from Kusal Perera) could not counter him. Avishka Fernando was the first to be dismissed, by a 140kph bouncer that got big on him, and which he could only top edge to the wicketkeeper. Shehan Jayasuriya was out next ball, chasing a short wide one that he top-edged to third man. Later in that same over, Kusal Mendis would be dismissed as well, when he tried to shovel a leg-side bouncer over his shoulder and could only get glove to it.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

3 comments