WORLD CHAMPIONS EYEING SERIES WIN OVER SRI LANKA

Kieron Pollard’s team will look to tick more boxes when they face Sri Lanka in the second and final T20 International. The two teams will lock horns at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the central town of Kandy as West Indies look to end the tour on a high note and take the series with another comprehensive win, to follow up the triumph by 25 runs on Wednesday.

Teams batting first have generally benefited at the venue, having won 12 of the 18 completed games played here. For the reigning world champions it will the fifth T20I for the year – following the tour by Ireland to the Caribbean in January and Wednesday series-opener. A victory on Friday would make it three wins in a row.

