Ramdin, Dillon friends again
Fri, Mar 6, '20
The rift that developed between former T&T Red Force skipper Denesh Ramdin and current coach Mervyn Dillon has been resolved and both parties have given the commitment that they will work together for the betterment of T&T's cricket.
President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath met with Ramdin, Dillon, and chairman of the T&T national selection panel Anthony Gray Wednesday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva to address issues that have been making the rounds in the media for the past two weeks between Ramdin and Dillon.
Recently Ramdin went public saying that Dillon does not want him on the team. Ramdin was dropped from the Red Force team for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes clash after the team's massive loss to Barbados, where scored a ‘pair’ of ducks.
Speaking about the snub by the national selectors Ramdin said: “The coach does not want me on the team. We don’t talk, probably a good morning here or there but we don’t communicate.
