Ramdin, Dillon friends again

The rift that de­vel­oped be­tween for­mer T&T Red Force skip­per De­nesh Ramdin and cur­rent coach Mervyn Dil­lon has been re­solved and both par­ties have giv­en the com­mit­ment that they will work to­geth­er for the bet­ter­ment of T&T's crick­et.

Pres­i­dent of the T&T Crick­et Board (TTCB) Az­im Bas­sarath met with Ramdin, Dil­lon, and chair­man of the T&T na­tion­al se­lec­tion pan­el An­tho­ny Gray Wednes­day at the Na­tion­al Crick­et Cen­tre (NCC) in Bal­main, Cou­va to ad­dress is­sues that have been mak­ing the rounds in the me­dia for the past two weeks be­tween Ramdin and Dil­lon.

Re­cent­ly Ramdin went pub­lic say­ing that Dil­lon does not want him on the team. Ramdin was dropped from the Red Force team for the Lee­ward Is­lands Hur­ri­canes clash af­ter the team's mas­sive loss to Bar­ba­dos, where scored a ‘pair’ of ducks.

Speak­ing about the snub by the na­tion­al se­lec­tors Ramdin said: “The coach does not want me on the team. We don’t talk, prob­a­bly a good morn­ing here or there but we don’t com­mu­ni­cate.

Read more at the Guardian

0 comments