5 things we learnt as WINDIES claim first T20I series win in 14 months

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The West Indies eased to a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I of their two-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday morning, handing Pollard his first T20I series win on his fourth attempt. The recall of some familiar faces proved vital to the win, as the returning Andre Russell (man of the series), Oshane Thomas (man of the match in the first encounter) and Fabian Allen (claiming 2 for 24 along with a run-out in the second game) all played their parts in the series victory.

Lewis out of sight, out of mind

Three months ago (assuming Gayle’s place in the World Cup squad is assured barring injuries) Evin Lewis was in pole position to partner the Jamaican at the top of the innings in the upcoming tournament. Even with Simmons in the side and his form, Lewis kept pace with his countryman by putting on good batting displays of his own. However, should Lewis not attain the required level of fitness in time for the next series, Simmons will be presented with an opportunity to make hay in his absence. The West Indies, however, should not be deceived: as things stand, in the race for the T20 World Cup, Lewis is still ahead of Simmons. In the last eight innings in which Lewis has batted since the appointment of Pollard, he has managed five 40+ scores in comparison to Simmons' three, in his nine innings.

West Indies aiming to bat deep

With a batting line-up of King, Simmons, Hetmyer, Pooran, Russell, Powell, Pollard, Allen and Bravo, the West Indies are packing in as many hitters as they can into one XI. As a result, WINDIES contested both T20Is with only two specialist bowlers—Cottrell and Thomas. Therefore, the West Indies entered into both games knowing that it was almost a certainty that the injury-prone Andre Russell, who is good enough to make this team solely as a batsman, must offer a few overs. To that point, Russell, who completed his full allotment of overs on both occasions this series, was seen holding his right shoulder in his last over of the 2nd T20I and again in his unbeaten knock of 40 from 14 balls in the same match.

Are WINDIES sacrificing the balance of the team to do so

Although Rovman Powell (2 for 32) and Fabian Allen made vital contributions with the ball in the first and second T20Is, respectively, going on the precedent of their bowling careers, we must ask: are they worth sacrificing two specialist bowlers for? Without either Hayden Walsh Jr or Kesrick Williams, only Cottrell and Thomas held the title of specialists in the bowling department for the visitors in both matches. And with a single specialist death-bowler in the form of Dwayne Bravo in the team, we are within our rights to wonder at what will happen should the Trinidadian have an off day, as he did the second T20I, going for 35 from his four overs, conceding 28 runs in his final two overs. Again, is the batting prowess of Allen and Powell—in a team that already has Pooran, Pollard and Russell, worth the exclusion of both Williams and Walsh Jr.?

Coach Simmons and Pollard exploring all their options

That being said, there is still time ahead of the World Cup for things to fall into place, but it is obvious that the West Indies are exploring all their options. As was evident when Fabian Allen, who did not bowl a single delivery in the first game, was asked to open the bowling in the second T20I; this, after Thomas claimed figures of 5/28 partnering Cottrell at the top of the innings in the first encounter. And Powell, who had a game-changing four overs in the first T20I, did not bowl in the second T20I.

Thomas in contention for Australia.

Thomas, however, was employed during the powerplay on both occasions. Thomas’ pace automatically makes him a threat, but the 23-year-old can be erratic at times. Now with time away from international cricket, the Jamaican has come back well. First, in the 3rd ODI against Ireland in the Caribbean, with 3 for 41, and now with six wickets in two games in this series. His spell in the first T20I was laced with short deliveries, in the second encounter, however, Thomas chose to mix it up, using the short delivery as a surprise. If the Jamaican can get back to his variations and outwitting batsmen—which is what got him into international cricket—in the upcoming series, he can surely cement his place to Australia.

