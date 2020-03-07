WI can move forward without Gayle  Wallace

Former West Indies opening batsman Philo Wallace says the West Indies can do without the services of Chris Gayle after seeing the regional side coast to victory in their series against Sri Lanka yesterday.

The opening batsman Gayle has not played a T20 match for the West Indies since March 8, 2019, versus England, but since then, the return of Lendl Simmons, the consistency of Evin Lewis and the emergence of Brandon King has worked for the Windies.

“Gayle is 40 years old now, he doesn’t move around as swiftly as he used to and I think there is enough depth now in the team that they can move forward without a Chris Gayle,” said Wallace who was speaking on a local radio show, the Calvin Alkins Delivery of the Day with Barry Wilkinson, in Barbados.

