Injured Pollard ruled out of PSL - Brathwaite named long-term replacement

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh, with former captain Carlos Brathwaite replacing the allrounder at Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the tournament.

Pollard was expected to join Peshawar after West Indies tour of Sri Lanka but the West Indies allrounder's injury means he won't play this year's tournament.

