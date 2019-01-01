Muhammad and Hosein seal Red Force win over Pride

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Led by pacer Uthman Muhammad and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force exposed the inconsistent batting of current leaders Barbados Pride to clinch a 147-run win in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship on Sunday.

Muhammad and Hosein shared seven wickets and the Pride failed to successfully chase 330 for victory and were bowled out about 25 minutes before tea on the final day of seventh-round matches in the Championship.

At the same time, half-centuries from the experienced Andre Fletcher and his captain, West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris led Windward Islands Volcanoes to a remarkable, come-from-behind, two-wicket win over Jamaica Scorpions.

And, Leeward Islands Hurricanes continued to choose discretion over adventure and earned a draw, after Guyana Jaguars gave them a small run chase late in the day.

