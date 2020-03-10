Lack of courage killed West Indies womens T20 World Cup hopes  Coach

Windies Women’s coach Gus Logie is a disappointed man after his side was unceremoniously ousted from the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup but it isn’t because of the losses, it’s because he believes they can do better.

According to Logie, the West Indies Women are a much better batting team than they have proved so far.

“It's T20 cricket, you need to show courage, you need to show composure. If you are timid you are not going produce the kind of scores you want to produce and we've seen that with our batting, it's been pretty timid the whole series starting with the first game against Thailand when you have a score of 70-odd to get and it took 16 overs to get it,” said Logie, who watched as his side started with a seven-wicket win over Thailand before being blitzed by Pakistan and then England. Their final game against South Africa was abandoned on account of persistent showers.

Read more at SportsMax

4 comments