'Sammy was awarded Zalmis head coach role to avoid further controversy'

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has opened a new Pandora's box with his latest controversial claim related to recent management changes in the Peshawar Zalmi franchise.

While speaking in a Youtube video, former pacer reflected on Zalmi’s decision to appoint veteran all-rounder Darren Sammy as the team’s head coach in the middle of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five.

“When these things happen in the middle of the tournament, then doubts creep in people’s mind that there is something wrong between the owner and Darren Sammy,” Tanvir said. “Even some former cricketers said that there is some rift between them which is why Sammy came up with a cryptic tweet. I think in order to settle the issue and not create any further controversy, Zalmi management decided to give Sammy the role of the head coach.”

