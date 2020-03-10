PCB boss claims Windies players were paid extra $US25,000 for Pakistan tour

President of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed his predecessors paid teams, including the West Indies, exorbitant sums to play matches on the country’s home soil.

In wake of a vicious attack on the team bus of a touring Sri Lanka team, in Lahore, in 2009, the country had been blacklisted as a destination for international cricket. As a result of opponents refusing to visit Pakistan, the country was forced to use the UAE as a home venue for a decade.

