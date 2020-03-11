Holder to turn out for Pride

Barbados Pride will have West Indies Test captain Jason Holder in their squad when they face Guyana Jaguars in a crucial showdown on Thursday.

Premier fast bowler Kemar Roach will also be suiting up for Pride in their top of the table clash with the five-time defending champions at the National Stadium in Providence. The inclusion of all-rounder Holder, who has played 40 Tests to date, is a boost for Pride.

Barbados failed in their pursuit of a sixth successive win in the six-team championship, losing to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by 147 runs on Sunday. They were bowled out about 25 minutes before tea on the final day of the seventh round matches, as they chased 330 for victory.

