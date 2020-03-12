Permaul not looking too far ahead

Thirty-year-old Berbice, Guyana, and West Indies left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul is one wicket away from taking 50 or more wickets in a single Regional First-Class season for the third time.

In the 2015 season when Guyana Jaguars began their five-year winning streak, the Albion spinner captured 67 wickets, the most ever taken in a season and with three games to play, including today’s day/night match, the wily Permaul is well-positioned to break his own record.



In 120 First-Class matches, Permaul has taken 535 wickets including 18 from his six Test matches and this season he joined fellow spinners Nickita Miller of Jamaica and Dominican Shane Shillingford as the only bowlers with 500 First-Class wickets in Regional cricket.

