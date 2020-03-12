TEAMS ANNOUNCE EMERGING PLAYER SIGNINGS FOR 2020

The Hero Caribbean Premier League are continuing their commitment to the development of the next generation of Caribbean cricketers with the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Emerging Player programme which will see the best young talent across the region being guaranteed game time during this year’s tournament.

This pool of players have been selected by CWI and represent the best cricketers aged under 23 across the region. Each squad will have two of these players and each team must give a minimum of five games to an emerging player, either one player taking the field five times or a combination of appearances between the two players.

The rules and regulations for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League gives each team the option to sign a player from the Cricket West Indies Emerging Player Pool who is from their home territory ahead of the draft.

The deadline for making these early signings has now passed and four teams have made the decision to sign one of these exciting young cricketers before the draft. Those that did not make one of these signings before the deadline will be given the opportunity to sign their remaining Emerging Players at the Hero CPL draft.

The four players who have been selected are as follows:

Barbados Tridents: Nyeem Young

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Kevin Sinclair

St Lucia Zouks: Kimani Melius

Trinbago Knight Riders: Jayden Seales

In addition to the option to sign a home territory player the teams were also given the opportunity to retain their any of their emerging players from last year. Two teams exercised this option. The players retained are as follows:

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dominic Drakes

Trinbago Knight Riders: Amir Jangoo

Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said: “There is so much cricketing talent across the Caribbean and we want to make sure that our tournament plays it’s part in creating the next generation of West Indies stars. We were delighted with how well these young players did in 2019 and we are really excited to see this group of talented cricketers during the 2020 tournament. The sky is the limit for these young men, and we want to see them succeed at CPL and beyond.”

There are still six available Emerging Player spots in Hero CPL teams for the 2020 tournament which takes place from 19 August to 26 September. These will be filled at the draft.

The players who are available to fill those spots are as follows:

Player Home Territory

Alick Athanaze Windwards

Joshua Bishop Barbados

Leniko Boucher* Barbados

Keacy Carty Leewards

Roland Cato* Windwards

Joshua da Silva Trinidad

Nicholas Kirton Barbados

Mikyle Louis Leewards

Kirk McKenzie Jamaica

Ashmead Nedd Guyana

Jeavor Royal* Jamaica

Keagan Simmons* Trinidad

Shamar Springer* Barbados

Bhaskar Yadram Guyana

*CWI Emerging Player in the 2019 CPL

