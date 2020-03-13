LATE WICKETS LIFT PRIDE AFTER BATTING COLLAPSE AGAINST JAGUARS ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – A day that looked gloomy ended brightly for current leaders Barbados Pride, after West Indies Test captain Jason Holder and fellow West Indies pacer Kemar Roach set back Guyana Jaguars early in their feature contest in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship on Thursday. This followed Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd, another pair of West Indies pacers, triggering a critical batting collapse from the Pride that led to them being bowled out about an hour before the scheduled close on the first day of eighth round matches in the Championship. Consistent batting down the order, led by long-serving leg-spin bowling all-rounder Imran Khan and emerging player Jyd Goolie, overcame a destructive burst from left-arm pacer Preston McSween to give Trinidad & Tobago Red Force a strong start against Windward Islands Volcanoes in their mid-table clash.

And, the pacers captured the headlines, when Alzarri Joseph and Jeremiah Louis gave proof of their batting ability with brutal half-centuries to lead Leeward Islands Hurricanes revival against Jamaica Scorpions and upstage Marquino Mindley and Derval Green sharing nine wickets.

RED FORCE 298-5 vs VOLCANOES AT THE BRIAN LARA CRICKET ACADEMY IN TAROUBA, TRINIDAD

Khan was unbeaten on 80 and Goolie was not out on 78 when stumps were drawn.

The pair has so far added 147 for the sixth wicket, a record for Red Force against these opponents, eclipsing the mark of 124 that was set twice at nearby Guaracara Park – by the Ganga brothers, Daren and Sherwin, 13 years ago; and Jason Mohammed and Richard Kelly the previous year.

Red Force, being led by West Indies batsman Daren Bravo again, won the toss, chose to bat and found themselves at the crossroads on 151 for five after tea.

They made a shaky start losing opener Cephas Cooper and Bravo inside the first hour and were 38 for two.

Mohammed, a century-maker in the previous match, came to the crease and put on 73 for the third wicket with Test batsman Kyle Hope, the Red Force draft choice from Barbados and elder brother of West Indies batsman Shai Hope.

Hope made 54 and Mohammed supported with 45 before McSween cleaned them up in an afternoon spell in the space of eight balls in successive overs.

Red Force were reeling on 112 for four, but Goolie entered and with Joshua da Silva carried Red Force past 150.

Obed McCoy, another left-arm pacer, had da Silva caught behind for 26 to pave the way for Goolie and Khan to bat through the remainder of the day.

McSween ended the day with 3-36 from 16 overs.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Red Force 2 (in progress)

First innings bowling bonus points: Volcanoes 1 (in progress)

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Volcanoes

HURRICANES (260) vs SCORPIONS 47-1 AT THE VIVIAN RICHARDS CRICKET GROUND IN NORTH SOUND, ANTIGUA

Mindley grabbed 5-65 from 22 overs and Green snared 4-84 from 20 overs to lead the demolition of the Hurricanes batting.

But Joseph, the West Indies fast bowler, led the way with a stroke-filled 89 and fellow pacer Louis cracked 75 to revive the Hurricanes, after they were put into bat and slumped to 111 for eight.

The pair added 103 for the ninth wicket, equalling the Hurricanes record against these opponents set by Livingstone Harris and Noel Guishard 30 years ago at Sabina Park.

After Green claimed Joseph, Hurricanes were 214 for nine, but Louis indulged himself and dominated a stand of 46 for the last wicket with Kian Pemberton to secure batting points for the hosts.

Hurricanes captain Jahmar Hamilton hit 40 and was the only other batsman in his side to pass 20.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Hurricanes 2 (completed), Scorpions 0 (in progress)

First innings bowling bonus points: Scorpions 3 (maximum achieved), Hurricanes (in progress) 0

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Scorpions 1.8, Hurricanes 0.2

PRIDE (174) vs JAGUARS 19-2 AT THE GUYANA NATIONAL STADIUM IN PROVIDENCE, GUYANA

Roach had obdurate opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught in the slips for six in his ninth over and Holder also had night-watchman Kevin Sinclair caught in the slips for three in almost an hour of batting for the five-time defending champions Jaguars before stumps were drawn.

Playing their first match of the season following international duty with West Indies, Paul took 3-62 from 17 overs and Shepherd 2-15 from 11 overs to lead the demolition of the Pride batting earlier in the day.

Pride captain and West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite was the top scorer for the visitors with 48, Jonathan Carter returning to the side following injury made 27 and West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich got 25 before he was forced to retire hurt, after he was struck by a bouncer from Shepherd.

Pride lost left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks cheaply in the first hour, but Brathwaite anchored a series of small stands with Carter, Dowrich and Kyle Mayers that carried his side past 100.

His dismissal, however, triggered a collapse in which Pride lost their last six wickets for 46 with a cluster of batsmen getting into double figures, but failing to carry on.

Barbadian left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer, a Jags draft choice, bagged 2-18 from 13 overs.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Pride 0 (completed), Jaguars 0 (in progress)

First innings bowling bonus points: Jaguars 3 (completed), Pride 0 (in progress)

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Jaguars 1.6, Pride 0.4

0 comments