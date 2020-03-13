West Indies Tests in spotlight as UK moves to COVID-19 'delay' phase

England's Test series in Sri Lanka has been cancelled due to the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and their home series against West Indies in June - as well as the T20 Blast - is under threat, with both events scheduled for a period that the UK government has identified as the likely peak of the virus in the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that sporting fixtures will not be banned with immediate effect, but said that such a move is under consideration, which could wreak havoc with the English cricketing summer.

England confirmed the series in Sri Lanka had been postponed on Friday, walking off the field on the second day of their tour match against a Board President's XI moments after the decision was announced.

