World Cup door still open for every player insists CWI selectors chairman Roger Harper

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chairman of selectors Roger Harper has insisted the door remains open for all players ahead of the T20 World Cup, leaving the possibility for the inclusion of the likes of veteran players like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

Recent statements in some quarters had suggested that the team had moved past the veteran Windies batsman, who holds the record for the most career runs in T20 cricket with 13,013.

Gayle has not played a T20I for the Windies since March 2019 but has continued to feature for various T20 leagues around the world. Bravo returned to the West Indies T20I side after over three years out of action, to play against Ireland at home in January and then the Sri Lanka T20Is earlier this month.

