CWI SUSPENDS CRICKET SEASON AMID CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) acting on the recommendation of its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) has taken the decision to suspend all CWI Tournaments and face-to-face group meetings, from Monday March 16, for a minimum of 30 days.

CWI Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Israel Dowlat, stated: “the health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus”.

Chairman of the MAC, Dr Donovan Bennett, stated, “We are acting based on medical best practice as well as in an abundance of caution. The ongoing gathering of even small groups of spectators, cricketers and match officials could pose a risk to some persons of contracting the virus and being stranded in quarantine in a non-resident country for a prolonged period. Clearly this pandemic is still evolving, and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the Caribbean”.