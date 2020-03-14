Roach leads Pride to crucial victory over Jaguars

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies pacer Kemar Roach delivered a decisive spell and Barbados Pride brushed aside five-time defending champions and closest rivals Guyana Jaguars to win by 235 runs in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship on Saturday.

Roach carved up the Jaguars top order and the other Pride pacemen took care of the rest, and the hosts were bowled out for less than 100 for the second time in the match, slumping to their second heaviest defeat in modern era of domestic West Indies first-class matches (1966 onwards) on the third day of eight round matches in the Championship.

In another three-day finish, a career-best spell from Anderson Phillip wrecked the Windward Islands Volcanoes second innings batting and propelled Trinidad & Tobago Red Force to an innings and 84-run victory for their second successive win.

And, Jermaine Blackwood completed his maiden first-class double hundred before the Jamaica Scorpions bowlers made deep inroads into the Leeward Islands Hurricanes batting.

RED FORCE (409) BEAT VOLCANOES (173 & 152 f/o) BY AN INNINGS AND 84 RUNS AT THE BRIAN LARA CRICKET ACADEMY IN TAROUBA, TRINIDAD

Phillip ended with 6-19 from 9.2 overs and ended with match figures of 10-72 to make him a shoo-in for the Player of the Match award.

Starting the day on four without loss, following on by 236 behind, the Volcanoes were bowled out about half-hour after lunch.

Keron Cottoy led the way with 35 for the Volcanoes, incumbent West Indies Under-19 captain Kimani Melius scored 29 and Andre Fletcher made 25, but the visitors never recovered after losing four wickets for 14, crashing to 50 for four before lunch.

Cottoy and Fletcher put together the best stand of the innings, sharing 41 for the fifth wicket to carry the Volcanoes to the brink of 100.

But there was token resistance only after they resumed on 118 for six after tea, losing their last four wickets for 15.

The result provisionally moved Red Force into second place on 94.6 – three clear of the Jaguars.

Scoreboard

Match points: Red Force 12, Volcanoes 0

First innings batting bonus points: Red Force 5 (maximum achieved), Volcanoes 0 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Red Force 3 (maximum achieved), Volcanoes 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling bonus points (completed): Red Force 2.4, Volcanoes 1.4

Total points: Red Force 22.4, Volcanoes 4.4

HURRICANES (260) & 134-6 vs SCORPIONS (561-9 DEC) AT THE VIVIAN RICHARDS CRICKET GROUND IN NORTH SOUND, ANTIGUA

Off-spinner Jamie Merchant took a miserly 3-12 from 15 overs to help put the skids on the Hurricanes in their second innings, after Blackwood finished with a monumental 248.

Long-serving opener Montcin Hodge has batted resolutely for an unbeaten 60 and has been the glue that has kept the Hurricanes batting together after they conceded a 301-run, first innings lead.

He has shared a tidy stand of 38 – unbroken – for the seventh wicket with West Indies international Hayden Jr Walsh, not out on 18, but the Hurricanes face the prospect of their fifth defeat of the season.

Blackwood set things up for the Scorpions with his innings, the second highest by a Jamaican in the modern era of domestic West Indies first-class matches, behind Marlon Samuels’ 250 not out against Guyana at Alpart nine years ago.

Starting the day on 413 for four, the Scorpions’ attention fell on Blackwood and he crossed the landmark with the first boundary of the day off pacer Kian Pemberton in the first over of the morning.

He, however, lost his captain and overnight batting partner John Campbell, the West Indies opener, in the third over of the day for 112, ending their record stand on 219.

Blackwood continued to flay the Hurricanes bowlers and a series of small stands towards the conclusion of his innings before he fell to Terance Warde.

Scorpions were still short of the 300 lead and an even, unbeaten 50 from Merchant got them to the line.

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was the most successful Hurricanes bowler with 3-130 from 35.1 overs. Jeremiah Louis and Pemberton grabbed two apiece.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Scorpions 5 (maximum achieved), Hurricanes 2 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Scorpions 3 (maximum achieved), Hurricanes 1 (completed)

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Scorpions 2.4, Hurricanes 1.4

PRIDE (174 & 210) BEAT JAGUARS (55 & 94) BY 235 RUNS AT THE GUYANA NATIONAL STADIUM IN PROVIDENCE, GUYANA

Roach led the Jaguars demolition with 4-40 from nine overs to end with nine wickets in the match and earn the Player of the Match award.

Part-time medium-pacer Jonathan Carter supported with 3-13 from three overs and former West Indies Under-19 World Cup-winning fast bowler Chemar Holder, the leading pacer this season, grabbed 2-29 from eight overs.

Chasing a highly improbable, if not impossible 330 for victory, the hosts were bowled out just before the first interval, conceding their heaviest defeat to the Pride in the modern era of domestic West Indies first-class matches.

West Indies international Keemo Paul led the way with 36 and wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble made 22. They linked up for the only period of resistance in the innings, sharing 51 for the seventh wicket.

The Jaguars never recovered once they slumped to 33 for six inside the first hour of play with Roach bowling accurately to trap Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell and Raymon Reifer lbw.

After Bramble was caught in the slips off Carter, the home team meekly surrendered, losing their last four wickets for 10.

The result provisionally put Pride 40.2 points clear of Red Force in the standings, going into the suspension of the season because of the threat of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Scoreboard

Match points: Pride 12, Jaguars 0

First innings batting bonus points: Pride 0 (completed), Jaguars 0 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Pride 3 (maximum achieved), Jaguars 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling bonus points (completed): Pride 3.8, Jaguars 3

Total points: Pride 18.8, Jaguars 6

