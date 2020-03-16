Barbados Captain delighted to win PCL title

Barbados Captain Kraigg Braithwaite led from the front with 48 and an unbeaten 84 as his team dethroned five-times defending Champions Guyana Jaguars to capture the 2020 CWI Regional four-day title on Saturday with two rounds remaining after beating the Jaguars in a Day/Night eighth round encounter.

The win was the first time since the 2015 season that the Bajans had beaten Guyana at Providence.

Barbados now has 22 Regional titles since Sir Garfield Sobers led them to their first one in the inaugural Shell Shield in 1966 and are the most successful team in Regional First-Class. Barbados won four successive titles from 1977 to 1980 and only Guyana and Jamaica (five) have won more consecutive titles.

The 27-year-old Braithwaite scored the only fifty in a low scoring game and his second innings 84 was the first time a batsman had ‘carried his bat’ at Providence in a Regional First-Class game,

In 2016 in Sharjah, Brathwaite became the first opener in a Test match to ‘carry his bat’ twice when West Indies beat Pakistan.

