TTCB suspends local cricket activities for 30 days

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has suspended all cricket activities under its jurisdiction for a period of 30 days in the wake of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release, on Sunday, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said the shut-down of local cricket came after discussions with the leading stakeholders of the game.

Immediately affected are: the National League competitions; the Price Club Under-17 Interzone tournament; and training sessions for the Under-15 squad selected for the regional championships.

Bassarath also urged all organisers of minor league competitions to follow suit in the interest of public health and safety.

Over the weekend, Cricket West Indies announced the halting of the regional four-day tournament, while the Jamaica Cricket Association also puts a hold on their activities.

