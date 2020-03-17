England tour on for now - CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it will continue to liaise with its counterparts, the England and Wales Cricket Board over the upcoming Test tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the United Kingdom’s sporting calendar.

West Indies are scheduled to tour England for Tests at the Oval and Lord’s in London and Edgbaston in Birmingham, all three fixtures scheduled during the month of June when the UK government expects the coronavirus outbreak to be at its peak.

The virus, known as COVID-19, has resulted in 1 140 UK infections and 21 deaths and has already forced the suspension of major fixtures like the English Premier League and the London Marathon.

Further, the ECB last week recalled its side from the tour of Sri Lanka where they were scheduled to play two Tests later this month.

And though the ECB has made no formal statement on the Windies tour, CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said the regional governing body would continue to monitor developments regarding the virus.

“It is [still on] at the moment but it’s a dynamic situation that is changing quite literally by the hour so at the moment there’s been no announcement by the ECB about postponing any of their upcoming events,” Grave told CMC Sports.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments