Journalists call for fresh faces in Guyana Jaguars set-up

It is improbable, but still mathematically possible for Guyana Jaguars to win a sixth consecutive Regional Four-Day title in the era of the Professional Cricket League (PCL).

Jaguars are currently tied with Jamaica Scorpions on 91.8 points, 43 points adrift of leaders Barbados Pride. There are still two outstanding rounds to play whenever the season resumes from the suspension due to the coronavirus.

Mathematically speaking, Jaguars, who will face Windward Islands Volcanoes at home then away to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, can get a maximum of 48 points, which would give them the title, should Pride lose their remaining two home matches, and hardly gain any points.

It is a maximum of 24 points per match, on the basis that all batting points are collected and fast-bowlers take all 20 wickets.

Given the form of Pride and the high possibility their international players will be available for those two home matches, they remain strong favourites to lift the title.

