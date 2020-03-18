Australia continues prep for T20 WC

Despite the ongoing derailment by the coronavirus pandemic of sports events all across the world, Cricket Australia remains committed to stage the 2020 T2o World Cup later this year.

With many competitions biting the bullet by ordering postponement or cancellation to avoid health or safety risks, the organisers of the showpiece cricket event are adamant that preparations are continuing as normal to ensure the World Cup gets under way as scheduled in October.

Cricket Australia’s chief executive Kevin Robertson is hopeful that the worldwide pandemic will be under control by the time the World Cup is set to kick off.

‘We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time,’ Roberts said at a media conference in Australia on Tuesday.

