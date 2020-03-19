Campbell: Up And Down Scorpions Season

Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell says the 2020 West Indies Championship has been a season of ups and downs following the eighth round of the tournament, which culminated over the weekend.

With the final two rounds postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jamaicans have found themselves tied for third place in the competition with the Guyana Jaguars.

This position is a much-improved one from last year’s competition, where the Scorpions finished in fifth place and captain Campbell said it was a season with more good than bad.

“It’s been a season of ups and downs. We started out not doing so well with two draws and a loss and was in the last place but we fought back in the second half of the tournament and played some good cricket,” said Campbell.

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments